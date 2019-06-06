  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/06 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 265.70 265.70 262.60 262.70 Down 4.65
Jul 266.65 267.45 262.05 262.30 Down 4.60
Aug 266.90 267.35 262.45 262.45 Down 4.55
Sep 266.65 267.55 262.15 262.35 Down 4.60
Oct 262.80 Down 4.60
Nov 264.00 264.05 263.10 263.10 Down 4.55
Dec 267.30 267.85 262.80 262.95 Down 4.55
Jan 265.00 265.00 263.40 263.40 Down 4.55
Feb 265.00 265.00 263.70 263.70 Down 4.55
Mar 266.00 266.75 263.30 263.40 Down 4.55
Apr 263.90 Down 4.55
May 264.10 Down 4.55
Jun 264.65 Down 4.55
Jul 269.85 269.85 264.90 264.90 Down 4.55
Aug 265.50 Down 4.50
Sep 265.75 Down 4.55
Oct 266.35 Down 4.60
Nov 266.70 Down 4.55
Dec 266.80 Down 4.50
Jan 267.30 Down 4.50
Feb 267.55 Down 4.50
Mar 267.65 Down 4.50
Apr 267.70 Down 4.50
May 267.90 Down 4.50
Jul 268.30 Down 4.50
Sep 268.65 Down 4.55
Dec 269.05 Down 4.55
Mar 269.35 Down 4.55
May 269.40 Down 4.55
Jul 269.45 Down 4.55
Sep 269.50 Down 4.55
Dec 269.55 Down 4.55
Mar 269.60 Down 4.55
May 269.65 Down 4.55
Jul 269.70 Down 4.55
Sep 269.75 Down 4.55
Dec 269.80 Down 4.55
Mar 269.85 Down 4.55
May 269.90 Down 4.55