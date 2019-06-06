New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|265.70
|265.70
|262.60
|262.70 Down 4.65
|Jul
|266.65
|267.45
|262.05
|262.30 Down 4.60
|Aug
|266.90
|267.35
|262.45
|262.45 Down 4.55
|Sep
|266.65
|267.55
|262.15
|262.35 Down 4.60
|Oct
|262.80 Down 4.60
|Nov
|264.00
|264.05
|263.10
|263.10 Down 4.55
|Dec
|267.30
|267.85
|262.80
|262.95 Down 4.55
|Jan
|265.00
|265.00
|263.40
|263.40 Down 4.55
|Feb
|265.00
|265.00
|263.70
|263.70 Down 4.55
|Mar
|266.00
|266.75
|263.30
|263.40 Down 4.55
|Apr
|263.90 Down 4.55
|May
|264.10 Down 4.55
|Jun
|264.65 Down 4.55
|Jul
|269.85
|269.85
|264.90
|264.90 Down 4.55
|Aug
|265.50 Down 4.50
|Sep
|265.75 Down 4.55
|Oct
|266.35 Down 4.60
|Nov
|266.70 Down 4.55
|Dec
|266.80 Down 4.50
|Jan
|267.30 Down 4.50
|Feb
|267.55 Down 4.50
|Mar
|267.65 Down 4.50
|Apr
|267.70 Down 4.50
|May
|267.90 Down 4.50
|Jul
|268.30 Down 4.50
|Sep
|268.65 Down 4.55
|Dec
|269.05 Down 4.55
|Mar
|269.35 Down 4.55
|May
|269.40 Down 4.55
|Jul
|269.45 Down 4.55
|Sep
|269.50 Down 4.55
|Dec
|269.55 Down 4.55
|Mar
|269.60 Down 4.55
|May
|269.65 Down 4.55
|Jul
|269.70 Down 4.55
|Sep
|269.75 Down 4.55
|Dec
|269.80 Down 4.55
|Mar
|269.85 Down 4.55
|May
|269.90 Down 4.55