CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco will be sidelined indefinitely because of a recently diagnosed blood condition.

Cleveland said Carrasco had been feeling lethargic for weeks, and he is taking a leave of absence to "explore the optimal treatment and recovery options." Carrasco had been scheduled to start Wednesday's game against Minnesota before he was placed on the injured list.

Carrasco is the third Indians starter sidelined this season. Corey Kluber has been out for more than month with a broken right arm, and Mike Clevinger is nearing a return after being out since early April with a strained back muscle.

The Indians gave no specifics on Carrasco's disorder and said any further details will be released at the discretion of him and his family.

The three-time AL Central champions are 10½ games behind first-place Minnesota. The Indians don't know when the 32-year-old Carrasco will return, but they expect the right-hander back at some point this season.

"At this time, our primary concern is Carlos' health and we will respect his wishes to keep this a private matter," the team said Wednesday.

Carrasco hasn't pitched up to his standards, going 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts. He has given up 14 home runs in 65 innings.

He had developed into one of the AL's steadiest pitchers over the past few years, winning 18 games in 2017 and 17 last season.

Carrasco has been with Cleveland since 2009. He signed a $47 million, four-year contract in December.

