New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|52.86
|53.41
|50.60
|51.68 Down 1.80
|Jul
|53.01
|53.56
|50.79
|51.83 Down 1.80
|Aug
|53.19
|53.65
|50.91
|51.91 Down 1.80
|Sep
|53.26
|53.60
|51.00
|51.91 Down 1.80
|Oct
|53.20
|53.57
|50.94
|51.87 Down 1.79
|Nov
|53.18
|53.51
|50.84
|51.78 Down 1.78
|Dec
|53.17
|53.29
|50.78
|51.66 Down 1.75
|Jan
|52.87
|52.92
|50.73
|51.50 Down 1.74
|Feb
|52.65
|52.97
|50.53
|51.36 Down 1.71
|Mar
|52.43
|52.64
|50.72
|51.23 Down 1.69
|Apr
|52.29
|52.30
|50.38
|51.10 Down 1.66
|May
|52.25
|52.51
|50.28
|50.99 Down 1.65
|Jun
|50.89
|50.89
|50.75
|50.86 Down 1.62
|Jul
|51.26
|51.26
|50.73
|50.74 Down 1.59
|Aug
|50.65 Down 1.56
|Sep
|50.57 Down 1.54
|Oct
|50.51 Down 1.52
|Nov
|51.68
|52.02
|49.89
|50.45 Down 1.53
|Dec
|50.34 Down 1.52
|Jan
|50.25 Down 1.51
|Feb
|50.19 Down 1.48
|Mar
|50.14 Down 1.46
|Apr
|50.09 Down 1.45
|May
|51.36
|51.36
|49.75
|50.07 Down 1.42
|Jun
|50.00 Down 1.41
|Jul
|49.95 Down 1.39
|Aug
|49.91 Down 1.38
|Sep
|49.90 Down 1.37
|Oct
|49.92 Down 1.35
|Nov
|51.06
|51.36
|49.65
|49.95 Down 1.33
|Dec
|49.90 Down 1.33
|Jan
|49.86 Down 1.32
|Feb
|49.84 Down 1.31
|Mar
|49.83 Down 1.29
|Apr
|49.84 Down 1.29
|May
|50.61
|50.63
|49.75
|49.87 Down 1.25
|Jun
|49.85 Down 1.23
|Jul
|49.88 Down 1.20
|Aug
|49.91 Down 1.19
|Sep
|49.98 Down 1.16
|Oct
|50.09 Down 1.11
|Nov
|51.00
|51.00
|50.00
|50.18 Down 1.10
|Dec
|50.19 Down 1.09
|Jan
|50.17 Down 1.09
|Feb
|50.17 Down 1.09
|Mar
|50.19 Down 1.08
|Apr
|50.21 Down 1.08
|May
|50.28 Down 1.07
|Jun
|50.30 Down 1.07
|Jul
|50.34 Down 1.04
|Aug
|50.41 Down 1.01
|Sep
|50.50
|Down .98
|Oct
|50.61
|Down .97
|Nov
|50.73
|Down .97
|Dec
|50.79
|Down .96
|Jan
|50.80
|Down .95
|Feb
|50.77
|Down .94
|Mar
|50.81
|Down .93
|Apr
|50.75
|Down .92
|May
|50.80
|Down .91
|Jun
|50.85
|Down .90
|Jul
|50.90
|Down .89
|Aug
|50.92
|Down .88
|Sep
|50.99
|Down .86
|Oct
|51.11
|Down .85
|Nov
|51.46
|51.46
|51.18
|51.18
|Down .84
|Dec
|51.06
|Down .84
|Jan
|51.11
|Down .83
|Feb
|51.10
|Down .83
|Mar
|51.14
|Down .82
|Apr
|51.13
|Down .82
|May
|51.14
|Down .81
|Jun
|51.19
|Down .81
|Jul
|51.25
|Down .80
|Aug
|51.24
|Down .80
|Sep
|51.29
|Down .79
|Oct
|51.34
|Down .79
|Nov
|51.37
|Down .78
|Dec
|51.37
|Down .78
|Jan
|51.35
|Down .78
|Feb
|51.36
|Down .78
|Mar
|51.36
|Down .78
|Apr
|51.37
|Down .78
|May
|51.34
|Down .79
|Jun
|51.34
|Down .79
|Jul
|51.35
|Down .79
|Aug
|51.37
|Down .79
|Sep
|51.39
|Down .79
|Oct
|51.43
|Down .79
|Nov
|51.46
|Down .79
|Dec
|51.43
|Down .79
|Jan
|51.41
|Down .79
|Feb
|51.48
|Down .79
|Mar
|51.50
|Down .79
|Apr
|51.50
|Down .79
|May
|51.46
|Down .80
|Jun
|51.51
|Down .80
|Jul
|51.52
|Down .80
|Aug
|51.53
|Down .80
|Sep
|51.55
|Down .80
|Oct
|51.60
|Down .80
|Nov
|51.60
|Down .81
|Dec
|51.52
|Down .81
|Jan
|51.53
|Down .81