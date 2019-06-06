  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/06 03:19

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 52.86 53.41 50.60 51.68 Down 1.80
Jul 53.01 53.56 50.79 51.83 Down 1.80
Aug 53.19 53.65 50.91 51.91 Down 1.80
Sep 53.26 53.60 51.00 51.91 Down 1.80
Oct 53.20 53.57 50.94 51.87 Down 1.79
Nov 53.18 53.51 50.84 51.78 Down 1.78
Dec 53.17 53.29 50.78 51.66 Down 1.75
Jan 52.87 52.92 50.73 51.50 Down 1.74
Feb 52.65 52.97 50.53 51.36 Down 1.71
Mar 52.43 52.64 50.72 51.23 Down 1.69
Apr 52.29 52.30 50.38 51.10 Down 1.66
May 52.25 52.51 50.28 50.99 Down 1.65
Jun 50.89 50.89 50.75 50.86 Down 1.62
Jul 51.26 51.26 50.73 50.74 Down 1.59
Aug 50.65 Down 1.56
Sep 50.57 Down 1.54
Oct 50.51 Down 1.52
Nov 51.68 52.02 49.89 50.45 Down 1.53
Dec 50.34 Down 1.52
Jan 50.25 Down 1.51
Feb 50.19 Down 1.48
Mar 50.14 Down 1.46
Apr 50.09 Down 1.45
May 51.36 51.36 49.75 50.07 Down 1.42
Jun 50.00 Down 1.41
Jul 49.95 Down 1.39
Aug 49.91 Down 1.38
Sep 49.90 Down 1.37
Oct 49.92 Down 1.35
Nov 51.06 51.36 49.65 49.95 Down 1.33
Dec 49.90 Down 1.33
Jan 49.86 Down 1.32
Feb 49.84 Down 1.31
Mar 49.83 Down 1.29
Apr 49.84 Down 1.29
May 50.61 50.63 49.75 49.87 Down 1.25
Jun 49.85 Down 1.23
Jul 49.88 Down 1.20
Aug 49.91 Down 1.19
Sep 49.98 Down 1.16
Oct 50.09 Down 1.11
Nov 51.00 51.00 50.00 50.18 Down 1.10
Dec 50.19 Down 1.09
Jan 50.17 Down 1.09
Feb 50.17 Down 1.09
Mar 50.19 Down 1.08
Apr 50.21 Down 1.08
May 50.28 Down 1.07
Jun 50.30 Down 1.07
Jul 50.34 Down 1.04
Aug 50.41 Down 1.01
Sep 50.50 Down .98
Oct 50.61 Down .97
Nov 50.73 Down .97
Dec 50.79 Down .96
Jan 50.80 Down .95
Feb 50.77 Down .94
Mar 50.81 Down .93
Apr 50.75 Down .92
May 50.80 Down .91
Jun 50.85 Down .90
Jul 50.90 Down .89
Aug 50.92 Down .88
Sep 50.99 Down .86
Oct 51.11 Down .85
Nov 51.46 51.46 51.18 51.18 Down .84
Dec 51.06 Down .84
Jan 51.11 Down .83
Feb 51.10 Down .83
Mar 51.14 Down .82
Apr 51.13 Down .82
May 51.14 Down .81
Jun 51.19 Down .81
Jul 51.25 Down .80
Aug 51.24 Down .80
Sep 51.29 Down .79
Oct 51.34 Down .79
Nov 51.37 Down .78
Dec 51.37 Down .78
Jan 51.35 Down .78
Feb 51.36 Down .78
Mar 51.36 Down .78
Apr 51.37 Down .78
May 51.34 Down .79
Jun 51.34 Down .79
Jul 51.35 Down .79
Aug 51.37 Down .79
Sep 51.39 Down .79
Oct 51.43 Down .79
Nov 51.46 Down .79
Dec 51.43 Down .79
Jan 51.41 Down .79
Feb 51.48 Down .79
Mar 51.50 Down .79
Apr 51.50 Down .79
May 51.46 Down .80
Jun 51.51 Down .80
Jul 51.52 Down .80
Aug 51.53 Down .80
Sep 51.55 Down .80
Oct 51.60 Down .80
Nov 51.60 Down .81
Dec 51.52 Down .81
Jan 51.53 Down .81