  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/06 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2405 Up 33
Jul 2373 2404 2339 2401 Up 41
Sep 2420 Up 34
Sep 2382 2407 2356 2405 Up 33
Dec 2396 2422 2372 2420 Up 34
Mar 2393 2416 2371 2415 Up 34
May 2390 2421 2390 2420 Up 33
Jul 2398 2428 2398 2428 Up 32
Sep 2409 2439 2409 2439 Up 32
Dec 2447 2450 2447 2450 Up 32
Mar 2458 Up 32
May 2466 Up 32