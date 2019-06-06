BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2405
|Up
|33
|Jul
|2373
|2404
|2339
|2401
|Up
|41
|Sep
|2420
|Up
|34
|Sep
|2382
|2407
|2356
|2405
|Up
|33
|Dec
|2396
|2422
|2372
|2420
|Up
|34
|Mar
|2393
|2416
|2371
|2415
|Up
|34
|May
|2390
|2421
|2390
|2420
|Up
|33
|Jul
|2398
|2428
|2398
|2428
|Up
|32
|Sep
|2409
|2439
|2409
|2439
|Up
|32
|Dec
|2447
|2450
|2447
|2450
|Up
|32
|Mar
|2458
|Up
|32
|May
|2466
|Up
|32