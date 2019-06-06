PARIS (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

After rain washed out all of Wednesday's play, the four remaining quarterfinal matches have been rescheduled for Thursday, when the forecast is better. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic carries a 25-match Grand Slam winning streak into his meeting with No. 5 Alexander Zverev, while 2018 French Open finalist Dominic Thiem faces No. 10 Karen Khachanov. If he takes the trophy, Djokovic would become only the second man in history to hold all four major titles at the same time on two separate occasions, joining Rod Laver. Djokovic already accomplished the feat in 2015-16. Laver remains the only man to have won all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year, in 1962 and 1969. Women's matches open play, with defending champion Simona Halep taking on 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in Court Philippe Chatrier. The winner will play either No. 8 seed Ash Barty or No. 14 seed Madison Keys, who start play on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

THURSDAY'S FORECAST

A mix of sun and clouds. High of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius).

WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER

Rain. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 Celsius).

STAT OF THE DAY

2 — The number of times that rain has wiped out a full day of play at the French Open since 2000. Before Wednesday, the only other time it happened in the last 19 years came in 2016.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"The players have a nice lounge. They have hot meals. They have places where they can sleep. They are with relatives and families. They can have massages. ... I'm not worried about them." — Tournament director Guy Forget when asked how the players were coping with the postponement due to rain. He said he was more concerned about the fans.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports