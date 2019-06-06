World Cup: India v South Africa scoreboard

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday after the Cricket World Cup group game between India and South Africa at Hampshire's Rose Bowl:

SOUTH AFRICA

Hashim Amla c Sharma b Bumrah 6

Quinton de Kock c Kohli b Bumrah 10

Faf du Plessis b Chahal 38

Rassie van der Dussen b Chahal 22

David Miller c & b Chahal 31

JP Duminy lbw b Yadav 3

Andile Phehlukwayo st Dhoni b Chahal 34

Chris Morris c Kohli b Kumar 42

Kagiso Rabada not out 31

Imran Tahir c Jadhav b Kumar 0

Extras: (1b,3lb,6w) 10

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 227

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-24, 3-78, 4-80, 5-89, 6-135, 7-158, 8-224, 9-227.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-44-2 (2w), Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-35-2, Hardik Pandya 6-0-31-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-46-1 (1w), Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-51-4 (3w), Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-16-0.

Overs: 50.

INDIA

Rohit Sharma not out 122

Shikhar Dhawan c de Kock b Rabada 8

Virat Kohli c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 18 Extras:

KL Rahul c du Plessis b Rabada 26

MS Dhoni c & b Morris 34

Hardik Pandya not out 15

Extras: (3lb,4w) 7

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 230.

Overs: 47.3

Fall of wicket: 1-13, 2-54, 3-139, 4-213.

Did not bat: Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Bowling: Imran Tahir 10-0-58-0, Kagiso Rabada 10-1-39-2 (1w), Chris Morris 10-3-36-1 (1w), Andile Phehlukwayo 8.3-0-40-1 (1w), Tabraiz Shamsi 9-0-54-0 (1w).

Toss: South Africa

Result: India by 6 wickets.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Michael Gough, England

Third Umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.