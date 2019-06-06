Neymar team denies seeking settlement meeting

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Attorneys for Brazilian soccer star Neymar are disputing allegations they had asked for a meeting to discuss a settlement with representatives of a woman who later filed a rape complaint.

The legal team issued a statement Wednesday saying it was the unidentified woman's attorneys who sought the May 29 meeting, in which no agreement was reached. Those attorneys had asserted the request came from Neymar's lawyers.

Her initial legal team says her first complaint had been of "aggression," or "physical violence." She filed more serious complaint of rape against Neymar on Friday in Sao Paulo

Neymar says he had two encounters with the accuser in France, but denies any wrongdoing.

The woman has since changed attorneys.