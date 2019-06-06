SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say a vacationing Pennsylvania psychotherapist died at the same hotel where a pair of U.S. tourists were found dead five days later.

Officials say 41-one-year-old Miranda Schaup-Werner of Allentown was preparing to dine with her husband when she began to feel ill and died on May 25.

Family spokesman Jay McDonald told WFMZ-TV in Allentown that she collapsed after getting a drink from the minibar.

The country's prosecutor's office said Wednesday that forensics experts have taken samples and is performing toxicological and other tests to determine the cause of death.

Dominican police also are investigating the deaths of a Maryland couple found at the same Bahia Principe hotel in La Romana. Officials say they appeared to have suffered respiratory failure and fluid in the lungs.