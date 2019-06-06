  1. Home
  2. World

1 lawsuit dropped accusing Ronaldo of rape, another active

By KEN RITTER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/06 00:32
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to a soccer match against Udinese, in Udine, Italy. A lawsu

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to a soccer match against Udinese, in Udine, Italy. A lawsu

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans at the pit line ahead of the second practice session at the Monaco racetrack,

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Cristiano Ronaldo applauds fans at the pit line ahead of the second practice session at the Monaco racetrack,

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Cristiano Ronaldo, left, is flanked by his partner Georgina Rodriguez as they watch the second practice sessi

FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Cristiano Ronaldo, left, is flanked by his partner Georgina Rodriguez as they watch the second practice sessi

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo stretches during a training session at the Bessa stadium in Porto, Portugal. A l

FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo stretches during a training session at the Bessa stadium in Porto, Portugal. A l

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawsuit filed last September in Nevada state court accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of rape has been dropped by a woman who alleges the soccer star paid her $375,000 to keep quiet about a 2009 Las Vegas hotel penthouse encounter.

But a federal lawsuit filed in January by the same woman is still active, and Las Vegas police say their investigation of the allegations remains open.

Ronaldo lawyer Peter Christiansen declined comment Wednesday about the voluntary dismissal of the state lawsuit last month.

The woman's lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, didn't immediately respond to telephone and email messages.

Ronaldo plays in Italy for the Turin-based based soccer club Juventus.

It's not clear if he was ever legally served with the state lawsuit or if he received documents in the federal case.