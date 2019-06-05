There are 76 former major-college football stars eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame next year, and whittling down the list to a class of about 12 players is almost impossible.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, poll voter Matt Brown of The Athletic joins AP's Ralph Russo to pick through Hall of Fame ballot and select the players they think should be inducted next year.

There was praise for an underrated dual-threat quarterback from Indiana and support for the three Heisman Trophy winners, including one of the last old-school option quarterbacks to win the award. Brown makes a persuasive argument for a former Wyoming star and Russo explains why it's difficult to pass over players from your youth.

___

Picking the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame class

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25