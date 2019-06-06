Both houses of Thailand's parliament convened Wednesday to choose the country's premier, the first time since a 2014 military coup.

The vote will officially restore civilian rule in Thailand after more than five years under junta leader Prayuth Chan-ocha. The 65-year-old retired general, who was nominated by a military-backed coalition led by the Palang Pracharath party, is likely to keep his post under a new political system introduced by the military junta, which critics say is meant to prolong the military dominance in Thai politics.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the leader of Thailand's progressive Future Forward Party, is Prayuth's sole opponent, representing an alliance of anti-military parties.

The parliamentary vote for prime minister comes 10 weeks after the Southeast Asian country held a general election, which the opposition parties say was heavily rigged in favor of the pro-army parties.

Support for Prayuth

The Palang Pracharath party won the second-highest number of seats in the House of Representatives in the March 24 general election. But a number of smaller parties and lawmakers have pledged support to Prayuth for premiership.

"He (Prayuth) is patient and has sacrificed himself so much for the country," Koranis Ngamsukonrattana, a Palang Pracharath member of parliament, said during the Wednesday debate. "He's the savior who came when all hope was lost."

Prayuth's bid for power received a major boost on Tuesday when the Democratic Party — Thailand's oldest party — agreed to join the Palang Pracharath-led coalition. In protest at the decision, former Democratic Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva resigned from parliament. "We have seen abuse of state power… The (junta's) extension of power is not just rhetoric, it is reality," Abhisit said on Wednesday.

Minority government?

The Palang Pracharath-led coalition faces opposition from the Democratic Front, which is backed by seven anti-military parties, including Pheu Thai, which headed the government ousted in the 2014 military coup.

The alliance announced the Future Forward Party's Thanathorn as its nominee for prime minister. In April, the government charged the charismatic leader of the newly formed party with sedition. Thanathorn rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.

According to observers, if incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth is re-elected with only minority support, it would lead to a political blockade, in which case the military could regain control as the administrative authority and continue to govern until the next elections. Experts also say that military generals are pulling too many stings, controlling the election commission and influencing court decisions — making it even less likely that the opposition will take power.

