SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — South Africa's Cricket World Cup campaign went from bad to worse after electing to bat against a refreshed India and coming under immediate fire from paceman Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday.

Coming off losses to England and Bangladesh, injury-depleted South Africa's tournament continued to unravel after being restricted to 227-9.

Bumrah took the first two wickets, generating good pace and significant seam movement, and wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal snared 4-51, starting with a pair in one over including the key wicket of Faf du Plessis.

The Indian squad had to wait until day seven of the tournament before getting started at the Rose Bowl, and Bumrah didn't waste time getting things going for the world's No. 2-ranked ODI team.

Bumrah moved the ball away from both openers consistently and had Hashim Amla (6) caught edging to second slip in the fourth over and Quinton de Kock (10) caught at third slip by India captain Virat Kohli in the sixth.

His opening five-over spell netted 2-13 and he helped restrict South Africa to 34-2 in the first 10 overs, the worst opening power play for a batting team in the tournament to date.

Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen survived the new ball and combined in a 54-run third-wicket revival before Chahal started and finished the 20th over with their wickets as South Africa slipped to 80-4.

Van der Dussen (22) was bowled, attempting a reverse sweep but playing all around the ball, and du Plessis (38) was bowled between bat and pad.

South Africa's innings deteriorated further when JP Duminy (3) was trapped lbw by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav to make it 89-5.

David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo steadied in a 46-run stand before Chahal struck twice again.

He took a return catch to dismiss Miller (31) and had Phehlukwayo, who cleared the boundary to get South Africa past 150, neatly stumped by MS Dhoni attempting an extravagant charge down the pitch.

Chris Morris (42) and Kagiso Rabada (31 not out) put on 66 runs off 62 balls for the eighth wicket to carry South Africa to the 50th over.

India's strong batting lineup is chasing 228 to win.

The South Africans predicted needing six wins in the league stage, when the 10 teams all play each other, to reach the semifinals.

With two losses already and with a small total to defend for an injury-depleted bowling lineup, the South Africans are under pressure.

