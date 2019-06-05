Consumer prices rise 0.94% in May

Taipei (CNA) -- Consumer prices rose 0.94 percent in May from a year earlier, reaching to a seven-month high, as the prices of fruits, vegetables, fuel and travel expenses increased, government statistics showed Wednesday.

However, a decline in the cost of garments, communications expenses, and 3C products offset the rise in the consumer price index (CPI) to some extent, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said.

Month-on-month, the CPI rose 0.15 percent in May, but after seasonal adjustments the increase was 0.06 percent, the DGBAS said.

The year-on-year growth of the CPI in May was the highest so far this year, according to the DGBAS data.

The core CPI, which excludes fruit, vegetables, and energy, rose 0.62 percent in May from a year earlier, compared with a 0.58 percent increase in April, the data showed.

The latest CPI data indicated that consumer prices in Taiwan remained moderately stable and that deflation was unlikely, said DGBAS specialist Hsu Chien-chung (徐健中).

Among the seven basic CPI components -- food, apparel, housing, transportation and communication, medicine and health care, education and amusement, and miscellaneous -- food prices registered the highest growth of 2.58 percent year-on-year due mainly to a 26.24 percent hike in the price of vegetables as a result of crop damage caused by heavy rains.

Food prices will return to normal once the weather improves, Hsu said.

Meanwhile, the wholesale price index (WPI) dropped 0.23 percent year-on-year in May but showed a monthly increase of 0.78 percent, according to the statistics.

The cost of a basket of 17 government-monitored household necessities, including rice, pork, bread, eggs, sugar, cooking oil, shampoo and toilet paper, rose only 0.7 percent, thanks mainly to a drop in egg prices since new egg layers were put into production, the DGBAS said.

The import price index climbed 0.97 percent in May from a year earlier in Taiwan dollar terms, but fell 3.43 percent in U.S. dollar terms, while the export price index dropped 0.96 percent in Taiwan dollars and fell 5.28 percent in U.S. dollars, the DGBAS said.

In the first five months of the year, the local CPI rose by an average 0.51 percent from a year earlier, with the core CPI climbing 0.49 percent and the WPI rising 0.50 percent, according to the DGBAS.