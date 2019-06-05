|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Tampa Bay
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|Boston
|31
|29
|.517
|7½
|Toronto
|22
|38
|.367
|16½
|Baltimore
|19
|41
|.317
|19½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|40
|19
|.678
|—
|Cleveland
|30
|30
|.500
|10½
|Chicago
|29
|31
|.483
|11½
|Detroit
|23
|34
|.404
|16
|Kansas City
|19
|41
|.317
|21½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|42
|20
|.677
|—
|Texas
|30
|28
|.517
|10
|Oakland
|30
|30
|.500
|11
|Los Angeles
|29
|32
|.475
|12½
|Seattle
|25
|39
|.391
|18
___
|Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 4, Seattle 2
|Tuesday's Games
Washington 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2
Detroit 9, Tampa Bay 6
Baltimore 12, Texas 11
Boston 8, Kansas City 3
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 11, Seattle 5
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-4) at Washington (Sanchez 1-6), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 3-2) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Perez 7-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 6-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Texas (Minor 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 1-7) at Kansas City (Junis 4-5), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Pena 3-1), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 5-2) at Seattle (Leake 4-6), 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Norris 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 4-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-2), 1:15 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-2) at Seattle (Milone 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 5-3) at Toronto (Jackson 0-3), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 6-2) at Texas (Jurado 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-5), 10:07 p.m.