  1. Home
  2. World

India launches mission to recover bodies of mountaineers

By  Associated Press
2019/06/05 14:26
In this photo provided by the Indo Tibetan Border Police force or ITBP, a senior officer ITBP wishes best luck to the team of their soldiers before th

In this photo provided by the Indo Tibetan Border Police force or ITBP, a senior officer ITBP wishes best luck to the team of their soldiers before th

In this Oct. 7, 2016, photograph provided by Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre Pvt. Ltd shows Nanda Devi twin peaks which are connected with a razor sha

In this Oct. 7, 2016, photograph provided by Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre Pvt. Ltd shows Nanda Devi twin peaks which are connected with a razor sha

In this Oct. 7, 2016, photograph provided by Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre Pvt. Ltd., shows Nanda Devi twin peaks which are connected with a razor s

In this Oct. 7, 2016, photograph provided by Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre Pvt. Ltd., shows Nanda Devi twin peaks which are connected with a razor s

In this Oct. 7, 2016, photo provided by Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre Pvt. Ltd., shows Nanda Devi twin peaks, seen from Chaukori in Uttarakhand, Ind

In this Oct. 7, 2016, photo provided by Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre Pvt. Ltd., shows Nanda Devi twin peaks, seen from Chaukori in Uttarakhand, Ind

In this Oct. 8, 2016, photograph provided by Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre Pvt. Ltd., shows early morning light falling on Nanda Devi east base peak

In this Oct. 8, 2016, photograph provided by Juniper Outdoor Pursuits Centre Pvt. Ltd., shows early morning light falling on Nanda Devi east base peak

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian officials say they will airdrop mountaineers at a site on a Himalayan mountain where pilots spotted five bodies while searching for a missing team of foreign climbers.

Indo Tibetan Border Police officials say that the operation they are calling "Daredevils" was launched Wednesday to retrieve the bodies, which were seen by air on Nanda Devi East in India's Uttarakhand state.

Officials have said they presume all eight missing climbers are dead.

Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran led the team of four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian liaison officer. Moran's Scotland-based company said the climbers set out May 13. Contact with a separate trekking team at base camp was lost May 26 after an avalanche.

The bodies were spotted at an altitude of 5,000 meters (16,404 feet).