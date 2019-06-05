  1. Home
Hungary: Huge floating crane approaching Danube sunken boat

By  Associated Press
2019/06/05 15:52
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's state media say a huge floating crane that could lift a sunken sightseeing boat out of the Danube River is on its way to the accident site in Budapest.

Meanwhile, the confirmed death toll from last week's accident rose to 12, as police said Wednesday that a male body recovered far downstream was of one of the 33 South Korean tourists aboard the Hableany (Mermaid), when it collided with a river cruise ship, capsizing and sinking in about seven seconds.

Seven people were rescued and 16, including the two Hungarian crew members, remain missing.

Recovery efforts have been slowed by the Danube's fast flow, typically high springtime water levels and near-zero visibility underwater.

The floating crane, which can lift 200 tons, may reach Budapest by Wednesday afternoon.