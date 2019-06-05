  1. Home
Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/05 14:36

J VB C H PROM.

Meadows TB 42 160 28 57 .356

Polanco Min 56 223 38 75 .336

Brantley Hou 59 229 30 76 .332

TAnderson ChW 53 201 32 65 .323

Fletcher LAA 59 209 32 66 .316

Devers Bos 59 229 43 72 .314

Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314

LeMahieu NYY 54 214 37 66 .308

Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308

Reddick Hou 54 200 27 61 .305

Jonrones=

Rosario, Minnesota, 18; GSánchez, New York, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Encarnación, Seattle, 16; 6 tied at 15.

Carreras Producidas=

Rosario, Minnesota, 50; Abreu, Chicago, 50; Springer, Houston, 43; Bregman, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesí, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Smith Jr., Baltimore, 41; Soler, Kansas City, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 40.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-2; Montas, Oakland, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0.