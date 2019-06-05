  1. Home
Reuters : Promising 13,000 U.S. jobs, Taiwan-based Foxconn moved 155 to Mexico

The Reuters report used the layoff incident to highlight the company’s bravado that has resulted in failure to deliver job-creation promises at another facility

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/05 18:27
(Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an exclusive article published on June 5, Reuters reported that Taiwan-based Foxconn had moved 155 jobs from its factory in Indiana to Mexico, casting even more doubt on the electronics maker’s ability to deliver on its promise to create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin..

The report said Foxconn filed in Indiana in November 2018 for laying off 155 workers at a computer factory in Indianapolis, citing "changes in our business and production objectives.”

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, Reuters found out that “the jobs were eliminated because the company had shifted some production to Mexico.”

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd., told an Indiana business news outlet that its Indiana plant was operated by a subsidiary and that “the layoffs would not affect other Foxconn-related companies,” according to Reuters.

The 155 jobs account for only a small fraction of the company’s global workforce, which stood at 988,000 at the end of 2017, according to its corporate responsibility report.

However, the Reuters report used the layoff incident to highlight the company’s bravado that has resulted in failure to deliver job-creation promises at another facility, the research facility and liquid crystal display plant in Wisconsin, revealed by U.S. President Donald Trump at a White House ceremony in 2017.

“Foxconn has said it remains committed to its agreement, and company chairman Terry Gou met with Trump at the White House last month to discuss the project,” Reuters said.
Foxconn

