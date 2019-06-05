TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Apple Inc., is set to open its second Taiwan store in Taipei's Xinyi District on June 15, announced the company on Wednesday (June 5).

The new structure has been erected on a plot of land designated as "Apple Xinyi A13," next to the "A11" Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store. It is situated on the corner of Songshou Road and Songren Road and adjacent to land designated for the new Far Eastern Department Store.

Apple announced on Wednesday that the new store in Xinyi will open at 10 a.m. on June 15. During its opening weekend, it will hold a "Today at Apple" event and will invite many Taiwanese creatives to participate, including the winner of Best Mandarin Female Singer at the 28th Golden Melody Awards Eve Ai (艾怡良) and illustrator Duncan.



Sign reads "Stage for Creativity." (Image from apple.com/tw)

Also invited to participate in the opening are photographer Su I-liang (蘇益良), nature artist Feng Tseng-cheng (范承宗), and band Pumpkinney Fan Club. For six weeks after the opening, the new Apple store will offer "Stage for Creativity" courses led by local creatives including international award-winning designers, illustrators, photographers, and musicians.

Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of retail and people, also announced the new opening in Taipei on her Instagram page:



Exterior of new Apple store. (CNA photo)