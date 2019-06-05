TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The opening time of Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area (太平山國家森林遊樂區) will be moved up to 4 a.m. during the summer vacation from July 1 to August 31 to accommodate early risers who want to enjoy the view of sunrise from Taipingshan in early morning hours, Luodong Forest District Office (LFDO) said on Monday (June 3).

LFDO said the altitudes of Taipingshan are between 500-2000 meters, and the average temperatures on the mountain could be 10 degrees Celsius cooler than low-altitude areas. Therefore, Taipingshan is an ideal place for the public to get away from heat for the summer.

Visitors can hike the eight nature trails within the recreation area, ride the Bong Bong Train (蹦蹦車), or arrive at specific locations early to enjoy spectacular views of a sunrise.

According to LFDO, the sun rises between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. during the summer vacation as observed from Taipingshan. In addition, the opening time of the forest recreation area will be moved up to 2:30 a.m. every Saturday during the summer vacation, the office said.

Recommended locations for viewing a sunrise include the scenic lookout at Taipingshan Villa (太平山莊觀景台) , the 14K scenic lookout on Cueifong Scenic Road (翠峰景觀道路14k觀景台), the 3k mark of Cueifong Lake Circle Trail (翠峰湖環山步道里程3公里處), and the Wangyangshan Trail scenic lookout (望洋山步道觀景台).

Currently the 0K - 2.5K stretch of Cueifong Lake Circle Trail is closed for construction, and visitors therefore have to enter the trail from its eastern trailhead and return via the same route, the office said.

If the weather is good, visitors watching sunrises from the Wangyangshan Trail can also see the Lanyang Plain and Turtle Island in the distance, according to the office.

For more information, please refer to Taipingshan Facebook’s fan page and the Taipingshan Forest Recreation Area website, or call the Taipingshan service center at 03-9809805 or the ticket booth at 03-9809619.

The Red-Leaf Japanese Maple (紫葉槭) leaves along Taipingshan Villa’s central stairway. (Luodong Forest District Office photo)