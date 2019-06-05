TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chinese government has been so relentless in its censorship of the Tiananmen Square massacre, that on its 30th anniversary, young Chinese think ‘Tank Man’ is the star of a soft drink ad, United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday (June 4).

Several protests and commemorative events around the world featured the symbolic photo of one man trying to stop Chinese tanks from moving ahead to suppress the Tiananmen protests.

Yet, students from China were unaware of its significance and took it to be part of an ad campaign for a beverage or a soft drink.

At a hearing in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, Pelosi said the courage of the students, workers and other citizens campaigning for freedom and human rights in China should not be forgotten.

She slammed China’s treatment of Uyghur and Tibetan minorities, as well as Hong Kong’s plans for an extradition law which she said might influence the 8,500 U.S. citizens living in the territory. In addition, the House speaker expressed pride on behalf of the 180,000 people who took part in a Tiananmen candlelight vigil in Hong Kong Tuesday.

