Foxconn tycoon slams pro-Chinese Taiwan newspaper

Foxconn reportedly moved 155 jobs from Indiana to Mexico

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/05 14:07
Foxconn Group chief Terry Gou (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn Technology Group chairman and Kuomintang (KMT) presidential hopeful Terry Gou (郭台銘) slammed the China Times Wednesday (June 5), describing the newspaper as an example of fake fans of his rival, Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

Gou said the newspaper was being unfair and irrational in its reporting, damaging supporters of both likely candidates, broadcasting station BCC reported. Han has often dismissed extreme comments and threats by self-proclaimed supporters as the work of “fake Han fans.”

Referring to his own actions at a news conference years ago, Gou said that this time he would not tear up a newspaper, because he would not let himself be manipulated by the media. Since he wanted to serve the people, he would only let himself be controlled by the public, the tycoon added.

The China Times on Wednesday published a story alleging that the Foxconn Group had laid off 155 employees from a computer factory near Indianapolis, with the intention of moving the jobs to Mexico. It was not known whether that was the reason why Gou lashed out at the paper.

Separately, the tycoon said he wanted to call a national conference about the future direction of Taiwan’s economy, accusing the government of being slow to respond to weakening forecasts for the rest of the year. The U.S. immediately refrained from raising interest rates, causing the Dow Jones to surge, but Taiwan failed to offer any response, Gou alleged, according to BCC.
