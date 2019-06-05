Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|010
|001
|000—2
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|020
|20x—5
|6
|1
Smeltzer, Harper (7), Duffey (8) and Garver; Bieber, O.Perez (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Bieber 5-2. L_Smeltzer 0-1. Sv_Hand (17). HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (18), Gonzalez (7). Cleveland, Bauers (6), Lindor 2 (10), Perez (8).
___
|New York
|000
|200
|010—3
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|040
|00x—4
|8
|0
Tanaka, Holder (7), Green (8) and G.Sanchez; Richard, Pannone (5), Hudson (6), Biagini (7), Giles (8) and Jansen. W_Pannone 2-3. L_Tanaka 3-5. Sv_Giles (11). HRs_New York, Frazier (11), Hicks (2). Toronto, Grichuk (10), Galvis (9).
___
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|040—6
|9
|2
|Detroit
|100
|050
|30x—9
|12
|0
Snell, Wood (5), Kolarek (8) and Zunino; R.Carpenter, J.Jimenez (8), B.Farmer (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_R.Carpenter 1-2. L_Snell 3-5. Sv_Greene (19). HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (5), Garcia (11). Detroit, Cabrera (3).
___
|Boston
|000
|003
|032—8
|10
|1
|Kansas City
|020
|000
|001—3
|7
|0
E.Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Walden (7), Workman (8), Brasier (9) and Vazquez; Sparkman, Barlow (6), Boxberger (7), Diekman (8), McCarthy (9) and Maldonado. W_E.Rodriguez 6-3. L_Barlow 1-2. HRs_Boston, Nunez (2). Kansas City, Cuthbert (2).
___
|Baltimore
|410
|400
|201—12
|15
|4
|Texas
|101
|100
|116—11
|14
|0
Bundy, P.Fry (6), Kline (7), Armstrong (8), Lucas (9), Bleier (9), Givens (9) and Severino; Smyly, D.Carpenter (4), Miller (5), B.Martin (7) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Bundy 3-6. L_Smyly 1-4. Sv_Givens (5). HRs_Baltimore, Smith Jr. (11), Broxton (3), Severino 3 (8). Texas, Choo (11).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|410
|000
|000—5
|8
|0
|Washington
|002
|160
|00x—9
|9
|1
Lopez, Osich (5), Ruiz (6), J.Fry (6), Minaya (7) and McCann, W.Castillo; Strasburg, Grace (6), Rainey (7), Suero (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Strasburg 6-3. L_Lopez 3-6. Sv_Doolittle (13). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (11). Washington, Kendrick (10), Rendon (11), Robles (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|100
|100
|100—3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|020
|012
|01x—6
|8
|0
Hoffman, McGee (7), Estevez (8) and Wolters; Hendricks, Cishek (8), Strop (9) and Caratini. W_Hendricks 6-4. L_Hoffman 1-2. Sv_Strop (5). HRs_Colorado, Murphy (4). Chicago, Baez (15), Schwarber (11).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|200
|100
|6—9
|14
|0
|New York
|000
|003
|000
|0—3
|10
|2
Bumgarner, S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Melancon (9), Holland (10) and Vogt; Syndergaard, S.Lugo (7), E.Diaz (9), Gsellman (10), Santiago (10) and Ramos. W_Melancon 2-0. L_Gsellman 1-1. HRs_New York, Ramos (7), Alonso (20).
___
|Atlanta
|110
|001
|333—12
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|410
|000
|000—
|5
|10
|3
Fried, Toussaint (5), Winkler (6), Newcomb (7), Swarzak (7), Tomlin (9) and Flowers; Brault, Holmes (5), R.Rodriguez (6), Crick (7), Hartlieb (7), R.Davis (9) and E.Diaz, Stallings. W_Winkler 2-1. L_Crick 2-2. HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (8), Riley (9), Freeman (15). Pittsburgh, Cabrera (4).
___
|Miami
|202
|0110
|010—16
|19
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|6
|2
P.Lopez, J.Garcia (7), Brigham (8), Brice (9) and Alfaro; C.Anderson, Williams (5), Burnes (5), Claudio (6), Barnes (7), H.Perez (9) and Grandal, Pina. W_P.Lopez 4-5. L_C.Anderson 3-1. HRs_Miami, Cooper (5), Castro (4), Anderson (6).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|220
|000—4
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|2
L.Castillo, Garrett (7), Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali; G.Cabrera, Wacha (5), Webb (8), Brebbia (9) and Wieters. W_L.Castillo 6-1. L_G.Cabrera 0-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (12). HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (11). St. Louis, Carpenter (9).
___
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|213—9
|12
|3
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|2
Ryu, Garcia (8), Alexander (9) and Ru.Martin; Clarke, McFarland (6), Bradley (8) and Kelly. W_Ryu 9-1. L_Clarke 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Hernandez (10).