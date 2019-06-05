  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/05 13:01
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 010 001 000—2 5 0
Cleveland 001 020 20x—5 6 1

Smeltzer, Harper (7), Duffey (8) and Garver; Bieber, O.Perez (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Bieber 5-2. L_Smeltzer 0-1. Sv_Hand (17). HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (18), Gonzalez (7). Cleveland, Bauers (6), Lindor 2 (10), Perez (8).

___

New York 000 200 010—3 8 0
Toronto 000 040 00x—4 8 0

Tanaka, Holder (7), Green (8) and G.Sanchez; Richard, Pannone (5), Hudson (6), Biagini (7), Giles (8) and Jansen. W_Pannone 2-3. L_Tanaka 3-5. Sv_Giles (11). HRs_New York, Frazier (11), Hicks (2). Toronto, Grichuk (10), Galvis (9).

___

Tampa Bay 002 000 040—6 9 2
Detroit 100 050 30x—9 12 0

Snell, Wood (5), Kolarek (8) and Zunino; R.Carpenter, J.Jimenez (8), B.Farmer (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_R.Carpenter 1-2. L_Snell 3-5. Sv_Greene (19). HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (5), Garcia (11). Detroit, Cabrera (3).

___

Boston 000 003 032—8 10 1
Kansas City 020 000 001—3 7 0

E.Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Walden (7), Workman (8), Brasier (9) and Vazquez; Sparkman, Barlow (6), Boxberger (7), Diekman (8), McCarthy (9) and Maldonado. W_E.Rodriguez 6-3. L_Barlow 1-2. HRs_Boston, Nunez (2). Kansas City, Cuthbert (2).

___

Baltimore 410 400 201—12 15 4
Texas 101 100 116—11 14 0

Bundy, P.Fry (6), Kline (7), Armstrong (8), Lucas (9), Bleier (9), Givens (9) and Severino; Smyly, D.Carpenter (4), Miller (5), B.Martin (7) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Bundy 3-6. L_Smyly 1-4. Sv_Givens (5). HRs_Baltimore, Smith Jr. (11), Broxton (3), Severino 3 (8). Texas, Choo (11).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Chicago 410 000 000—5 8 0
Washington 002 160 00x—9 9 1

Lopez, Osich (5), Ruiz (6), J.Fry (6), Minaya (7) and McCann, W.Castillo; Strasburg, Grace (6), Rainey (7), Suero (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Strasburg 6-3. L_Lopez 3-6. Sv_Doolittle (13). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (11). Washington, Kendrick (10), Rendon (11), Robles (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 100 100 100—3 6 0
Chicago 020 012 01x—6 8 0

Hoffman, McGee (7), Estevez (8) and Wolters; Hendricks, Cishek (8), Strop (9) and Caratini. W_Hendricks 6-4. L_Hoffman 1-2. Sv_Strop (5). HRs_Colorado, Murphy (4). Chicago, Baez (15), Schwarber (11).

___

San Francisco 000 200 100 6—9 14 0
New York 000 003 000 0—3 10 2
(10 innings)

Bumgarner, S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Melancon (9), Holland (10) and Vogt; Syndergaard, S.Lugo (7), E.Diaz (9), Gsellman (10), Santiago (10) and Ramos. W_Melancon 2-0. L_Gsellman 1-1. HRs_New York, Ramos (7), Alonso (20).

___

Atlanta 110 001 333—12 13 0
Pittsburgh 410 000 000— 5 10 3

Fried, Toussaint (5), Winkler (6), Newcomb (7), Swarzak (7), Tomlin (9) and Flowers; Brault, Holmes (5), R.Rodriguez (6), Crick (7), Hartlieb (7), R.Davis (9) and E.Diaz, Stallings. W_Winkler 2-1. L_Crick 2-2. HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (8), Riley (9), Freeman (15). Pittsburgh, Cabrera (4).

___

Miami 202 0110 010—16 19 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000— 0 6 2

P.Lopez, J.Garcia (7), Brigham (8), Brice (9) and Alfaro; C.Anderson, Williams (5), Burnes (5), Claudio (6), Barnes (7), H.Perez (9) and Grandal, Pina. W_P.Lopez 4-5. L_C.Anderson 3-1. HRs_Miami, Cooper (5), Castro (4), Anderson (6).

___

Cincinnati 000 220 000—4 10 0
St. Louis 100 000 000—1 6 2

L.Castillo, Garrett (7), Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Casali; G.Cabrera, Wacha (5), Webb (8), Brebbia (9) and Wieters. W_L.Castillo 6-1. L_G.Cabrera 0-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (12). HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (11). St. Louis, Carpenter (9).

___

Los Angeles 201 000 213—9 12 3
Arizona 000 000 000—0 3 2

Ryu, Garcia (8), Alexander (9) and Ru.Martin; Clarke, McFarland (6), Bradley (8) and Kelly. W_Ryu 9-1. L_Clarke 1-2. HRs_Los Angeles, Hernandez (10).