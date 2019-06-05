  1. Home
Lai promises to invite Dalai Lama to Taiwan if elected president

After report that Tsai government obstructed visit of Tibetan leader, Lai promises presidential invitation for Dalai Lama

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/05 13:11
William Lai

William Lai (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential primary challenger, William Lai (賴清德), declared on Wednesday (June 5) that if he is elected president he will issue a presidential invitation to the Dalai Lama to visit Taiwan.

Lai’s remarks, reported by Apple Daily, were in response to an anonymous source that claimed the Tsai administration obstructed a potential visit by the Tibetan spiritual leader to Taiwan, which might have occurred in May.

In the interview with Apple Daily, William Lai said that given the opportunity, he would readily invite the Dalai Lama to Taiwan, as well as other important voices supporting human rights, and religious freedoms throughout the world.

Lai also mentioned the Uyghur activist Rebiya Kadeer, who was also unable to visit Taiwan for the recent Taiwan International Religious Freedom Forum.

In the Apple Daily report, Lai notes that in the midst of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, Taiwan must act prudently, and make smart decisions to ensure Taiwan’s economy maintains sustainable growth.

He emphasized that Kuomintang candidates like Foxconn chief, Terry Gou (郭台銘), and Kaohsiung Mayor, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), do not have Taiwan interests at heart, and are too eager to embrace the Chinese Communist Party’s vision for Taiwan.
Dalai Lama
2020 election
William Lai

