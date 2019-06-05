LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump will pay his respects Wednesday to American service members and allies who helped rescue Europe from Nazi Germany as he enters the midway point of his European visit.

Trump will join Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Theresa May at Portsmouth Naval Base, which served as a key launch pad for the forces that would land on Normandy. It will be the first of two events commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day that Trump is attending this week.

The day is normally a heartfelt tribute to unity and sacrifice, outweighing any national or political skirmish. But some on both sides of the Atlantic are nervous about Trump, who has shown a willingness to inject partisanship into such moments. Trump is scheduled to make a brief address.