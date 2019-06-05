BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Indiana
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|New York
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Seattle
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Las Vegas
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Dallas
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
|Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles 78, New York 73
Seattle 84, Minnesota 77
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.<