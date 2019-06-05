Enthusiasts of England salute in front of The Brave, a monument dedicated to the American soldiers who landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day, in Saint-Lauren
D-Day veterans gather during a D-Day commemoration event at the Historical Dockyard in Portsmouth, southern England, Sunday June 2, 2019. There are ma
In this June 6, 1944, file photo, U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, left, gives the order of the day to paratroopers in England prior to boarding their
French enthusiasts gather around a Sherman tank as they reenact an American camp Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Vierville-sur-Mer, Normandy. Extensive comme
Enthusiasts ride a jeep on the beach of Arromanches, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Normandy. Extensive commemorations are being held in the U.K. and France
FILE - In this June 6, 1944, file photo, members of an American landing unit help their comrades ashore during the Normandy invasion. The men reached
In this May 1, 2019, photo, the cliffside of Pointe du Hoc overlooking Omaha Beach in Saint-Pierre-du-Mont, Normandy, France. On June 6, 1944, U.S. Ra
Canadian veterans Al Roy, center, Hugh Patterson, right, attend a French-Canadian ceremony to commemorate the Poche de Falaise battle in Chambois, Nor
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 1944 file photo, American soldiers ride horses captured from the retreating Germans are met by town residents as they enter th
FILE - In this Friday, July 13, 2018 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in Wind
President Donald Trump walks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, followed by first lady Melania Trump, and Philip May, to a news conference at th
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is set to join British Prime Minister Theresa May and other world leaders for a ceremony on the southern coast of England that will start two days of commemorations for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
More than 300 World War II veterans plan to be at Wednesday's ceremony in Portsmouth to mark the dangerous operation that took Allied troops across the English Channel to land on beaches in German-occupied France.
Also expected are presidents, prime ministers and other representatives of the countries that fought alongside Britain: the U.S., Canada, Australia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Luxembourg, Denmark, France, Greece, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Poland.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel also was invited to honor the invasion.
___
Follow all the AP's coverage of D-Day at https://apnews.com/WorldWarII