2019/06/05 10:56
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Meadows TB 42 160 28 57 .356
Polanco Min 56 223 38 75 .336
Brantley Hou 58 225 30 74 .329
TAnderson ChW 53 201 32 65 .323
Fletcher LAA 58 205 32 66 .322
Devers Bos 58 225 41 71 .316
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
LeMahieu NYY 54 214 37 66 .308
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Reddick Hou 53 195 27 60 .308
Home Runs

Rosario, Minnesota, 18; GSanchez, New York, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; MChapman, Oakland, 16; Encarnacion, Seattle, 16; 5 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 50; Abreu, Chicago, 50; Springer, Houston, 43; DoSantana, Seattle, 42; Mondesi, Kansas City, 42; Gallo, Texas, 41; Bregman, Houston, 40; Soler, Kansas City, 40; 3 tied at 39.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Giolito, Chicago, 8-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 8-2; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1.