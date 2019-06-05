MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The most senior Catholic found guilty of child sex abuse has begun his appeal in an Australian court against his convictions of molesting two choirboys in a cathedral more than 20 years ago.

Australian Cardinal George Pell appeared in the Victoria state Court of Appeal in person wearing a cleric's collar for the hearing that is set to be heard by three judges on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 77-year-old was not required to come to court. He has been in a Melbourne prison since he was sentenced in March to six years in prison.

Pope Francis' former finance minister was convicted in December of orally raping a 13-year-old choirboy and indecently dealing with the boy and the boy's 13-year-old friend in Melbourne in the late 1990s.