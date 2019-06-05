CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Marc Crawford as an assistant coach on Jeremy Colliton's staff.

The 58-year-old Crawford was the interim head coach for Ottawa at the end of last season. He also has served as the head coach for Colorado, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Dallas, leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup title in 1996.

Crawford's son, Dylan, is an assistant video coach for Chicago.

Colliton is entering his first full season as Blackhawks coach after taking over for the fired Joel Quenneville on Nov. 6. Crawford says Colliton "has an extremely bright and innovative mind," and he thinks his experience "should benefit the entire coaching staff."

The Blackhawks announced the move on Tuesday. Colliton's staff also includes assistants Sheldon Brookbank and Tomas Mitell, goaltending coach Jimmy Waite and video coach Matt Meacham.

