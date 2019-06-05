A Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton is seen on display biting a Triceratops during the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History's "David H. Koch Hall
WASHINGTON (AP) — The newest guest at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History is a coveted Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton.
Curators have eagerly sought the skeleton for years. Now, the new addition, dubbed "The Nation's T. rex," serves as the centerpiece of a massive new exhibition hall in Washington, D.C., that tracks the evolutionary history of Earth.
Museum officials say they're thrilled to finally have their own T. rex and are hoping to ride the wave of enduring dinosaur mania to create a new anchor attraction. The new exhibition hall opens Saturday, and a dedicated dinosaur-themed gift shop is already open and ready for the expected crowds.