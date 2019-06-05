BC-CRI--CWC Glance,0543

Cricket World Cup Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

England and Wales P W L NR T NetRR Pts West Indies 1 1 0 0 0 +5.802 2 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 0 +5.754 2 Australia 1 1 0 0 0 +1.860 2 England 2 1 1 0 0 +0.900 2 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 +0.420 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0 -1.517 2 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 -2.412 2 India 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 South Africa 2 0 2 0 0 -1.250 0 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 -1.264 0

Matches start at 0930 GMT unless stated Thursday, May 30 London

England 311-8, def. South Africa 207 by 104 runs

Friday, May 31 Nottingham

West Indies 108-3, def. Pakistan 105 by 7 wickets

Saturday, June 1 Cardiff

New Zealand 137-0 def. Sri Lanka 136 by 10 wickets

Bristol

Australia 209-3 def. Afghanistan 207 by 7 wickets

Sunday, June 2 London

Bangladesh 330-6 def. South Africa 309-8 by 21 runs

Monday, June 3 Nottingham

Pakistan 348-8 def. England 334-9 by 14 runs

Tuesday, June 4 Cardiff

Sri Lanka 201 def. Afghanistan 152 by 34 runs (D/L)

Wednesday, June 5

South Africa vs. India, Southampton

Bangladesh vs. New Zealand, The Oval, London, 1230 GMT

Thursday, June 6

Australia vs. West Indies, Nottingham

Friday, June 7

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, Bristol

Saturday, June 8

England vs. Bangladesh, Cardiff

Afghanistan vs. New Zealand, Taunton, 1230 GMT

Sunday, June 9

India vs. Australia, The Oval, London

Monday, June 10

South Africa vs. West Indies, Southampton

Tuesday, June 11

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, Bristol

Wednesday, June 12

Australia vs. Pakistan, Taunton

Thursday, June 13

India vs. New Zealand, Nottingham

Friday, June 14

England vs. West Indies, Southampton

Saturday, June 15

Sri Lanka vs. Australia, The Oval, London

South Africa vs. Afghanistan, Cardiff, 1230 GMT

Sunday, June 16

India vs. Pakistan, Manchester

Monday, June 17

West Indies vs. Bangladesh, Taunton

Tuesday, June 18

England vs. Afghanistan, Manchester

Wednesday, June 19

New Zealand vs. South Africa, Birmingham

Thursday, June 20

Australia vs. Bangladesh, Nottingham

Friday, June 21

England vs. Sri Lanka, Leeds

Saturday, June 22

India vs. Afghanistan, Southampton

West Indies vs. New Zealand, Manchester, 1230 GMT

Sunday, June 23

Pakistan vs. South Africa, Lord's, London

Monday, June 24

Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, Southampton

Tuesday, June 25

England vs. Australia, Lord's, London

Wednesday, June 26

New Zealand vs. Pakistan, Birmingham

Thursday, June 27

West Indies vs. India, Manchester

Friday, June 28

Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, Chester-le-Street

Saturday, June 29

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, Leeds

New Zealand vs. Australia, Lord's, London, 1230 GMT

Sunday, June 30

England vs. India, Birmingham

Monday, July 1

Sri Lanka vs. West Indies, Chester-le-Street

Tuesday, July 2

Bangladesh vs. India, Birmingham

Wednesday, July 3

England vs. New Zealand, Chester-le-Street

Thursday, July 4

Afghanistan vs. West Indies, Leeds

Friday, July 5

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh, Lord's, London

Saturday, July 6

Sri Lanka vs. India, Leeds

Australia vs. South Africa, Manchester, 1230 GMT

Tuesday, July 9

First semifinal (1 vs. 4), Manchester

Thursday, July 11

Second semifinal (2 vs. 3), Birmingham

Sunday, July 14

Final, Lord's, London