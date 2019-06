BC-TEN--French Open Results

French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Tuesday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Quarterfinal

Roger Federer (3), Switzerland, def. Stan Wawrinka (24), Switzerland, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Quarterfinal

Johanna Konta (26), Britain, def. Sloane Stephens (7), United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Petra Martic (31), Croatia, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (11), Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Kevin Krawietz, Germany and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia and Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3).

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinal

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium and Johanna Larsson (15), Sweden, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic and Nicole Melichar (7), United States, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Saisai Zheng, China and Ying-Ying Duan, China, def. Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang (5), China, 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinal

Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Amandine Hesse, France and Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Shuai Zhang, China and John Peers (5), Australia, 1-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Juniors Men's Singles

Second Round

Martin Damm Jr (10), United States, def. Alibek Kachmazov, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.

Thiago Agustin Tirante (5), Argentina, def. Carlos Gimeno Valero, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Arthur Cazaux, France, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (7), Denmark, def. Juan Bautista Torres, Argentina, 6-3, 7-5.

Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, def. Bu Yunchaokete (8), China, 6-2, 6-1.

Pablo Llamas Ruiz, Spain, def. Harold Mayot, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Roman Andres Burruchaga, Argentina, 6-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Jonas Forejtek (2), Czech Republic, def. Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, Brazil, 7-6, 6-4.

Juniors Women's Singles

Second Round

Leylah Annie Fernandez (1), Canada, def. Marta Custic, Spain, 6-0, 6-3.

Sohyun Park (15), Republic of Korea, def. Lucie Nguyen Tan, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Taisya Pachkaleva, Russia, def. Hurricane Tyra Black (6), United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Romana Cisovska, Slovakia, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Qinwen Zheng (5), China, def. Loudmilla Bencheikh, France, 6-0, 7-6.

Joanna Garland (10), Taiwan, def. Diana Shnaider, Russia, 1-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Ane Mintegi del Olmo, Spain, def. Alexa Noel (4), United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Kamilla Bartone (9), Latvia, def. Oksana Selekhmeteva, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Annerly Poulos, Australia, def. Diane Parry (2), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Juniors Men's Doubles

First Round

Loris Pourroy, France and Baptiste Anselmo, France, def. Illya Beloborodko, Ukraine and Gustaf Strom, Sweden, 6-2, 7-5.

Thiago Agustin Tirante, Argentina and Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida (5), Brazil, def. Adrian Andreev, Bulgaria and Lodewijk Weststrate, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-2.

Toby Alex Kodat, United States and Martin Damm Jr, United States, def. Govind Nanda, United States and Liam Draxl (7), Canada, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.

Youcef Rihane, Algeria and Kevin Chahoud, Sweden, def. Lilian Marmousez, France and Kyrian Jacquet, France, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10.

Flavio Cobolli, Italy and Dominic Stephan Stricker, Switzerland, def. Filip Cristian Jianu, Romania and Rinky Hijikata (3), Australia, 7-6, 6-3.

Sergey Fomin, Uzbekistan and Gauthier Onclin (8), Belgium, def. Alexander Zgirovsky, Belarus and Alibek Kachmazov, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Mateus de Carvalho Cardoso Alves, Brazil and William Grant, United States, def. Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic and Jonas Forejtek, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Emilio Nava, United States and Cannon Kingsley (2), United States, def. Martin Breysach, France and Timo Legout, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Second Round

Harold Mayot, France and Arthur Cazaux, France, def. Tyler Zink, United States and Eliot Spizzirri, United States, 6-4, 6-7, 12-10.

Bu Yunchaokete, China and Zane Khan (4), United States, def. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Denmark and Shintaro Mochizuki, Japan, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

Juniors Women's Doubles

First Round

Diane Parry, France and Natsumi Kawaguchi (1), Japan, def. Viktoriya Petrenko, Ukraine and Maria Timofeeva, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Giulia Morlet, France and Liubov Kostenko, Ukraine, def. Juline Fayard, France and Lucie Nguyen Tan, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Kamilla Bartone, Latvia and Oksana Selekhmeteva (6), Russia, def. Aubane Droguet, France and Selena Janicijevic, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada and Melodie Collard (8), Canada, def. Annerly Poulos, Australia and Zhuoxuan Bai, China, 6-3, 7-5.

Emma Navarro, United States and Chloe Beck, United States, def. Manon Leonard, France and Elsa Jacquemot, France, 6-2, 7-5.

Adrienn Nagy, Hungary and Sohyun Park (7), Republic of Korea, def. Helene Pellicano, Malta and Marta Custic, Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Elina Avanesyan, Russia and Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Mylene Halemai, France and Julie Belgraver, Netherlands, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6.

Sada Nahimana, Burundi and Hong Yi Cody Wong, Hong Kong, def. Charlotte Owensby, United States and Charlotte Chavatipon, United States, 6-1, 3-6, 15-13.

Second Round

Hurricane Tyra Black, United States and Lea Ma (5), United States, def. Carlota Martinez Cirez, Spain and Antonia Samudio, Colombia, 7-6, 6-2.

Qinwen Zheng, China and Taisya Pachkaleva, Russia, def. Romana Cisovska, Slovakia and Shavit Kimchi, Israel, 6-3, 7-6.