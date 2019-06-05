LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mindy Kaling may have a longstanding television background, but the world of late night talk shows was still foreign to her.

Thankfully it was easy to research since almost all of her friends had been fired from a late night talk show and had plenty of stories of impossible hosts and difficult bosses.

Her new film "Late Night" stars Emma Thompson as one of those impossible bosses. Kaling plays the very green diversity hire who is brought in to shake up the writing staff, which is white and male.

Kaling says that there is still a bias against women writing in late night television, but that it's getting better.

"Late Night" opens in select theaters Friday and nationwide on June 14.