For Apollonia Kotero, Prince was a king

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Prince protege and longtime friend Apollonia Kotero said the Purple One had major plans for her before his untimely death in 2016, including new music, a possible film and even a book to follow-up his upcoming memoir.

He had even given Kotero and her Apollonia 6 bandmates the trademark to the group's name to keep the legacy alive.

But things changed once Prince died, sending Kotero into a "rabbit hole of severe depression" — as she put it in her first interview since Prince died on April 21, 2016.

She says, "I just physically couldn't cry and I was feeling ill, really ill. I just didn't know if I was going to make it."

Kotero co-starred in 1984's "Purple Rain" and was in the trio Apollonia 6.