NEW YORK (AP) — Susanna Hoffs knows how much "Manic Monday," written by Prince, impacted the career of the Bangles when the song became a worldwide hit in 1986. So when Hoffs thinks about how she didn't get a chance to thank Prince years later for the gift he gave her band, she feels emotional.

Tearing up during a phone interview with The Associated Press, she says, "As an adult I wanted to thank him and I just didn't get around to it."

Prince wrote the song under the moniker "Christopher" and his demo version appears on his posthumous album, "Originals." Other demo versions of tracks he's penned for singers appear on the 15-track album, available on Tidal starting Friday.

The album will be widely available on June 21.