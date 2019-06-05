  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/05 01:21
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 3 1 .750
Indiana 2 1 .667 ½
Chicago 1 1 .500 1
Washington 1 1 .500 1
Atlanta 1 2 .333
New York 0 3 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 3 0 1.000
Los Angeles 2 1 .667 1
Phoenix 1 1 .500
Seattle 2 2 .500
Las Vegas 1 2 .333 2
Dallas 0 2 .000

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 78, New York 73

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.<