TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan marked the 30th Tiananmen Square Massacre anniversary with a memorial event at Taipei’s Liberty Square on Tuesday night.

This June 4th marks the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, during which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) allegedly massacred thousands of innocent student protestors.

“The People's Republic of China to this day, censors any mention of the Massacre and refuses to acknowledge it even happened,” the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation said. “The regime that ordered those murders is still the same one currently reigning in Beijing, and its human rights abuses continue to this day.”

The Taipei memorial event organized by civic organizations called for the public to condemn the atrocity committed by the government of the PRC to suppress democratic movements 30 years ago, to ask the PRC government to immediately reveal the truth regarding the incident, to apologize and compensate the families of the victims, to punish officials who are responsible for the incident, and to continue pay attention to democratic reforms in the country.

Presidential hopeful and former Taiwan premier William Lai (賴清德) attended the memorial event, vowing not to let incidents like the Tiananmen Square Massacre happen in Taiwan and China.

The most important thing to mark the tragedy is to not let this kind of incident happen in Taiwan, Lai said, adding that only through anti-annexation and defiance of the "one country with two systems" can we defend Taiwan’s sovereignty and safeguard Taiwan’s democracy.

He said that, in order to not let incidents like the Tiananmen Square Massacre happen in China again, “We must stand by democracy and promote democracy to China, so that similar incidents will not happen there again.”

Lai, who is the only presidential contender to attend the event, did not forget to promote himself, saying, “I am the strongest candidate in the DPP camp, and I can beat KMT’s candidate, so I hope all Taiwanese people, especially those friends who have been supporting democracy, freedom, human rights and defending Taiwan’s sovereignty will support me.”

Taiwan's Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) also attended the event and delivered a speech.

So far, the demonstrably pro-unification KMT’s presidential hopefuls have failed to issue any condemnation of the CCP's atrocity while simultaneously running for election in a democratic country.