BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Connecticut 3 1 .750 — Indiana 2 1 .667 ½ Chicago 1 1 .500 1 Washington 1 1 .500 1 Atlanta 1 2 .333 1½ New York 0 2 .000 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Minnesota 3 0 1.000 — Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1½ Phoenix 1 1 .500 1½ Seattle 2 2 .500 1½ Las Vegas 1 2 .333 2 Dallas 0 2 .000 2½

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.<