TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanus.net (台灣海外網) published a petition launched by Taiwan’s Nobel laureate and former president of Academia Sinica Lee Yuan-tseh (李遠哲), seeking support to ask President Tsai Ing-wen to forgo her reelection bid, United Daily News (UDN) reported on Tuesday (June 4).

The petition openly asked Tsai to forgo her selfishness and put the future of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Taiwan ahead of her personal interest. The petition also asked the DPP and the people of Taiwan to support former Premier William Lai (賴清德) to represent the party in running for the presidency in 2020.

In early 2019, Lee, presidential advisor Wu Li-pei (吳澧培), former presidential advisor Peng Ming-min (彭明敏), and the Reverend Kao Chun-ming (高俊明) jointly issued an open letter, urging Tsai to give up running for reelection and hand over administrative power.

The petition blamed Tsai for causing the DPP to be badly defeated in the nine-in-one midterm elections and lose half of its political jurisdictions.

“We examined the reasons for the defeat of the DDP in the elections, and found that in the 2020 presidential election, the reasons causing the defeat will still exist,” the petition said. Tsai’s behavior in the DDP’s primary has also damaged the party’s image, according to the petition.

Taiwan is caught between a rock and a hard place domestically and diplomatically, and people have no hope of improving their economy and life, causing social grievance, the petition said.

At this time, the regime across the Taiwan Strait is pitching the idea of “one country and two systems” to Taiwanese people, and some different political forces in Taiwan have openly embraced the idea.

Under the circumstances, if the pro-independence DPP loses both the power and majority in the country’s legislature, Taiwan’s future will be thrust into a precarious position, the petition said.