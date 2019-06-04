The International Workshop on Climate Prediction wrapped up June 4 in Taipei City, deepening regional collaboration on advances in weather forecasting models.



Co-organized by the Central Weather Bureau under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and South Korea-based Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Climate Center (APCC), the two-day seminar was attended by more than 100 academics and experts from nine countries and territories.



Themed Past, Present and Future, the event included keynote speeches and panel discussions on subseasonal and seasonal forecasts—methods for predicting weather anomalies in the coming weeks and months, respectively.



Speakers include CWB Deputy Director-General Cheng Ming-dean; Arun Kumar, principal scientist at the Climate Prediction Center under the U.S. National Weather Service; and Francisco Doblas-Reyes, head of the Department of Earth Sciences at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center.



In his address at the opening of the workshop, CWB Director-General Yeh Tien-chiang said that climate change is increasing the severity of environmental challenges such as cold fronts, droughts, floods and heat waves. By strengthening international meteorological cooperation, events such as the forum can help improve disaster management, economic resilience and forecasting models at home and around the world, he added.



According to APCC Executive Director Kwon Won-tae, the workshop is an outstanding platform for meteorology professionals to exchange knowledge and best practices on boosting prediction accuracy.



Established in 2005, APCC aims to enhance the socio-economic growth of APEC member economies by utilizing up-to-date scientific knowledge and applying innovative climate forecasting techniques. The CWB and the center inked a collaboration agreement in 2016 to bolster exchanges in areas spanning climatic data application, meteorological research and prediction capacity.