Magnitude 5.6 earthquake rocks SE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southeastern Taiwan's Taitung County at 5:46 p.m. this afternoon (June 4), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 46.6 kilometers east-northeast of Taitung County Hall, at a shallow depth of 13.9 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 5 on Taiwan’s 7-tiered scale in Taitung County, a 4 in Hualien County, and a 3 in Chiayi County, Kaohsiung City, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Chiayi City, Taichung City, and Chuanghua County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Pingtung County, Nantou County, Yilan County, and Miaoli County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in Hsinchu County, Taoyuan City, and New Taipei City.



CWB map of today's quake.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.