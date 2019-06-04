In this photo taken on July 4, 1989, a child wearing a mourning armband shouts anti-Beijing slogans against the June 4 Beijing crackdown on pro-democr
In this photo taken May 5, 1989, Some of 3000 students show support for Beijing's pro-democracy movement during a rally at a downtown park in Hong Kon
In this photo taken June 9, 1989, Lee Cheuk-Yan, an activist who helped organize the recent huge marches in Hong Kong, is reunited with his wife, afte
In this photo taken on Sept. 11, 1989, a woman holds a lit candle to join about a hundred demonstrators staging a silent sit-in at a peace monument in
In this photo taken Sunday, May 21, 1989, demonstrators supporting a student-led democracy movement in China display banners during a march in Hong Ko
In this photo taken on May 20, 1989. students brave a typhoon to protest against Chinese Premier Li Peng who announced a crackdown on students protest
In this photo taken on May 28, 1989, a female demonstrator with a headband which reads "Democracy Freedom" shouts slogans to show support for Beijing'
In this photo taken on May 27, 1989, popular Hong Kong singer Roman Tam leads others in a song to raise funds to support a student-led pro-democracy m
In this photo taken on Sunday, May 28, 1989, demonstrators display flags and banners some of which reads "You have the army, we have the people" durin
In this photo taken on July 30, 1989, a child wears a headband to remember victims of a June 4, Beijing crackdown on pro-democracy protesters during a
In this photo taken on June 18, 1989, a man holds up a caricature ridiculing Chinese leader Deng Xiaoqing in front of a replica of the Goddess of Demo
In this photo taken on Sept 12, 1989, a girl, wearing a headband which reads "We shall never forget" to pay tribute to victims of Beijing's crackdown
n this photo taken on May 24, 1989, a Hong Kong school girl denounces Chinese Premier Li Peng using a caricature of him to support the pro-democracy m
In this photo taken on July 14, 1989, Hong Kong pro-democracy supporters wear masks depicting from left, China's paramount leader Deng Xiaoqing, Premi
In this photo taken on Sept 12, 1989, Li Lu, a key Chinese student protestor who fled to the west after the June 4 crackdown on pro-democracy protesto
In this photo taken on June 9, 1989, a participant stands near a dark cross specially setup to mourn the victims of a Beijing crackdown on pro-democra
In this photo taken Sunday, June 11, 1989, marchers carry a cardboard coffin covered with a black clothe and the Chinese words "Chinese Soul" outside
In this photo taken Friday, May 26, 1989, a student wears a headband which reads "Support Beijing students" as she rests next to a companion during de
HONG KONG (AP) — As pro-democracy protests took hold in China in 1989, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of neighboring Hong Kong to show their support.
Associated Press photographer Vincent Yu, just starting his career at the news service, covered the Hong Kong demonstrations, which continued even after a June 3-4 military crackdown at Beijing's Tiananmen Square ended the student-led protests in mainland China.
His images are preserved in black and white prints with typed captions attached, the way he transmitted the photos to AP editors in Tokyo in the pre-internet era. The shots are raucous in the early days, when protesters shouted slogans denouncing hard-line Chinese leaders, and tearful at the end, when they remembered those who had been killed.
Today, with any marking of the Tiananmen crackdown banned in mainland China, it is in Hong Kong where the victims are remembered in an annual candlelight vigil. Citizens of the former British colony, which was returned to China in 1997, have more freedom than mainland Chinese, though some worry those liberties are being eroded.