  1. Home
  2. World

2 bodies found in Danube are South Koreans from sunken boat

By  Associated Press
2019/06/04 17:28
A rescue crew works on the Danube river where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Divers recovered the bodies Mon

A rescue crew works on the Danube river where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Divers recovered the bodies Mon

A rescue crew works on the Danube river where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Divers recovered the bodies Mon

A rescue crew works on the Danube river where a sightseeing boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Divers recovered the bodies Mon

Family members of missing South Korean tourists watch the ongoing search operation from the Margaret Bridge over the Danube river where a sightseeing

Family members of missing South Korean tourists watch the ongoing search operation from the Margaret Bridge over the Danube river where a sightseeing

South Korean divers prepare to submerge into the Danube River under the Margaret Bridge during a search operation where a sightseeing boat capsized in

South Korean divers prepare to submerge into the Danube River under the Margaret Bridge during a search operation where a sightseeing boat capsized in

A GoogleEarth image combined with a sonar image of the sunk boat is presented during a press conference about the recovery operations in the Counter T

A GoogleEarth image combined with a sonar image of the sunk boat is presented during a press conference about the recovery operations in the Counter T

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Two bodies found in the Danube River have been confirmed as South Korean victims of last week's sightseeing boat accident in Budapest.

South Korea's foreign ministry said Tuesday that a body found near the tour boat on the river floor was a woman in her 50s, while the body of a man in his 60s was recovered 132 kilometers (82 miles) downstream.

Both bodies were recovered Monday.

Nine people, all Koreans, have been confirmed dead. Seven people survived and 19, including the two Hungarian crew members, are still missing.

The Hableany (Mermaid) capsized and sank Wednesday night after a collision at Margit Bridge, in central Budapest, with a much larger river cruise ship, the Viking Sigyn.

Hungarian and South Korean divers are continuing search and recovery efforts.