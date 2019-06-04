LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 6 at the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

England players Jason Roy and Jofra Archer have been fined and given demerit points for misconduct during the loss to Pakistan.

Roy was heard by umpires using an obscenity after a misfield during Monday's match. Archer showed dissent at an umpire's decision after bowling a wide.

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday said both players were fined 15% of their match fee, while one demerit point was added to their records.

The ICC also said Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was fined 20% of his match fee and his teammates 10% each of theirs following a minor over-rate breach in the 14-run win at Trent Bridge.

All three players admitted to their breaches so no formal hearings were required.

___

9:00 a.m.

It's a clash of the underdogs at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday when Afghanistan takes on Sri Lanka in Cardiff.

Both teams are big outsiders to reach the semifinals and started the tournament with losses, Afghanistan to five-time champion Australia and Sri Lanka at the hands of New Zealand.

Sri Lankan cricket is in something of a mess on and off the field, with a number of players and officials — including 1996 World Cup winner Sanath Jayasuriya — having been charged with not co-operating with anti-corruption investigators.

The team lost all but one of 14 one-day internationals leading up to a win over Scotland ahead of the World Cup, and was then trounced by New Zealand in a 10-wicket loss on Saturday.

The Afghanistan squad will see this match as an ideal opportunity to add a second World Cup win to its landmark, one-wicket victory over Scotland in 2015.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports