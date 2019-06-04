TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an interview with cmmedia, former premier William Lai (賴清德), a contender for the Democratic Progressive Party's presidential nomination expressed his views on the protracted U.S.-China trade war and how Taiwan should brace itself for the economic fallout.

According to Lai, the conflict between the world’s two largest economies is unlikely to end soon, at least not until the U.S. has regained its status as global leader. Beijing will eventually give in and accept Washington’s demands, including opening up its market, accepting fair trade, and prohibiting tech theft, he reckoned.

Lai noted that the companies most exposed would be those operating in China with products exported to the U.S., for example Foxconn, which relies heavily on China’s low-cost labor, land, and environmental incentives.

Asked if the crisis can become an opportunity for Taiwan, Lai believes the island country should make use of its own advantages, which include the “hidden champions” that help drive economic growth -- the large number of small and medium-sized enterprises, unique technologies, and momentum for innovation.

Lai elaborated, adding that in the face of the trade tensions, Taiwan must continue its effort to lure Taiwanese businesses back from their overseas operations, in a bid to polish the “Made-in-Taiwan" brand, and promote economic self-reliance.

Also, as the world is seeing global supply chain restructuring, the government of Taiwan must take an active role in redefining Taiwan’s position in the global economy and promoting methods to stay competitive, the report quoted Lai. Securing closer ties with the U.S. would be a strategy worth taking into consideration, Lai argued.