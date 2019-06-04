  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan should seek economic self-reliance amid US-China conflict: William Lai

Taiwan boasts unique technologies, capacity to innovate, and SME strengths

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/04 16:19
William Lai (Photo/Lai's FB)

William Lai (Photo/Lai's FB)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an interview with cmmedia, former premier William Lai (賴清德), a contender for the Democratic Progressive Party's presidential nomination expressed his views on the protracted U.S.-China trade war and how Taiwan should brace itself for the economic fallout.

According to Lai, the conflict between the world’s two largest economies is unlikely to end soon, at least not until the U.S. has regained its status as global leader. Beijing will eventually give in and accept Washington’s demands, including opening up its market, accepting fair trade, and prohibiting tech theft, he reckoned.

Lai noted that the companies most exposed would be those operating in China with products exported to the U.S., for example Foxconn, which relies heavily on China’s low-cost labor, land, and environmental incentives.

Asked if the crisis can become an opportunity for Taiwan, Lai believes the island country should make use of its own advantages, which include the “hidden champions” that help drive economic growth -- the large number of small and medium-sized enterprises, unique technologies, and momentum for innovation.

Lai elaborated, adding that in the face of the trade tensions, Taiwan must continue its effort to lure Taiwanese businesses back from their overseas operations, in a bid to polish the “Made-in-Taiwan" brand, and promote economic self-reliance.

Also, as the world is seeing global supply chain restructuring, the government of Taiwan must take an active role in redefining Taiwan’s position in the global economy and promoting methods to stay competitive, the report quoted Lai. Securing closer ties with the U.S. would be a strategy worth taking into consideration, Lai argued.
William Lai
trade war
conflict

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s presidential hopeful William Lai says he has better chance of defeating KMT than President Tsai
Taiwan’s presidential hopeful William Lai says he has better chance of defeating KMT than President Tsai
2019/06/04 01:39
Taiwan president and challenger William Lai to meet at DPP’s stumping
Taiwan president and challenger William Lai to meet at DPP’s stumping
2019/06/03 14:31
Far from a threat, US-China trade war a real opportunity for Taiwan
Far from a threat, US-China trade war a real opportunity for Taiwan
2019/06/02 17:09
Huawei retaliation? China draws up list of ‘unreliables’
Huawei retaliation? China draws up list of ‘unreliables’
2019/06/02 09:34
Taiwan President will not necessarily defeat ex-Premier Lai: polling expert
Taiwan President will not necessarily defeat ex-Premier Lai: polling expert
2019/06/01 17:17