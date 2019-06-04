WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Authorities in Fiji say a young Texas couple vacationing in the South Pacific country have died from an unidentified illness.

The couple arrived in Fiji on May 22 and were taken to a hospital after they became ill, according to Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services. It said their conditions worsened despite medical care and they died within a few days of each other.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the deaths.

Television station WFAA identified them as Fort Worth couple David and Michelle Paul. The couple had a 2-year-old son and David Paul had a daughter from a previous relationship, according to the station.

David Paul was an Air Force veteran and the couple was physically fit, a relative told WFAA.