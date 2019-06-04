TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As sightings of venomous snakes such as cobras have been on the rise on hiking trails as the weather heats up, the Taichung City Tourism Bureau last week posted video of a cobra rearing up right next to a trail marker.

Last Thursday (May 30), the Taichung City Tourism Bureau posted a warning to hikers on its Facebook page to "watch out for snakes in tall grass!" The bureau goes on to say that it's "prime bite season" and advises hikers to bring a walking stick to detect and deter snakes lying in the grass.

The post stated that the cobra was spotted on the Dakeng Trail No. 5-1. The bureau then posted a link to tips on avoiding and treating snakebites.

In the video, the cameraman slowly and cautiously walks down a trail, before zooming in to show a cobra which has raised its head and telltale markings can be seen on its hood. The cobra then turns its head menacingly toward the cameraman, who wisely decides to slowly back away.