UN Security Council to discuss Sudan's military crackdown

By  Associated Press
2019/06/04 13:52
KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is set to discuss Sudan after its ruling military conducted a deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

The United Kingdom and Germany requested the closed-door session, set for Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses and protest leaders say Sudanese security forces opened fire, torched tents and killed at least 35 people Monday at the demonstrators' main sit-in site in the capital, Khartoum.

Sudan's military council said Tuesday it was canceling all agreements with protest leaders and would call elections within seven months.

The council's head, Gen. Abedel-Fattah Burhan, also said the coalition representing the demonstrators shares responsibility for the bloodshed.

Protesters had camped for months outside the military's headquarters as the two sides negotiated over who would run the country after longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir's ouster in April.