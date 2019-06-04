  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/04 13:11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 300 001 000—4 5 0
Seattle 002 000 000—2 7 0

Martin, Valdez (4), Devenski (8), Pressly (9) and Chirinos; Gearrin, LeBlanc (2) and Narvaez. W_Valdez 2-2. L_Gearrin 0-2. Sv_Pressly (3). HRs_Houston, Chirinos (8). Seattle, Encarnacion (16), Smith (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Los Angeles 000 000 100—1 4 0
Chicago 000 105 20x—8 11 1

Bedrosian, Cahill (2), Anderson (6), L.Garcia (6), Ramirez (8) and Lucroy; Lester, Edwards Jr. (8), Maples (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 4-4. L_Cahill 2-6. HRs_Chicago, Baez (14), Contreras (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 000 300 000—3 7 0
Arizona 000 010 000—1 3 0

Buehler, Jansen (9) and W.Smith; Ray, Andriese (8), Chafin (9) and Kelly. W_Buehler 6-1. L_Ray 4-3. Sv_Jansen (18). HRs_Los Angeles, Seager (8). Arizona, Walker (11).

___

Philadelphia 000 100 100—2 6 0
San Diego 000 017 00x—8 9 0

Nola, Hammer (6), Davis (7), Rios (8) and Realmuto; Lauer, Wieck (7), Erlin (8), Perdomo (9) and Hedges. W_Lauer 5-4. L_Nola 6-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (9). San Diego, Machado (10), Reyes (17).