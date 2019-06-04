Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|300
|001
|000—4
|5
|0
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
Martin, Valdez (4), Devenski (8), Pressly (9) and Chirinos; Gearrin, LeBlanc (2) and Narvaez. W_Valdez 2-2. L_Gearrin 0-2. Sv_Pressly (3). HRs_Houston, Chirinos (8). Seattle, Encarnacion (16), Smith (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|0
|Chicago
|000
|105
|20x—8
|11
|1
Bedrosian, Cahill (2), Anderson (6), L.Garcia (6), Ramirez (8) and Lucroy; Lester, Edwards Jr. (8), Maples (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 4-4. L_Cahill 2-6. HRs_Chicago, Baez (14), Contreras (13).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|000—3
|7
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|0
Buehler, Jansen (9) and W.Smith; Ray, Andriese (8), Chafin (9) and Kelly. W_Buehler 6-1. L_Ray 4-3. Sv_Jansen (18). HRs_Los Angeles, Seager (8). Arizona, Walker (11).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|100—2
|6
|0
|San Diego
|000
|017
|00x—8
|9
|0
Nola, Hammer (6), Davis (7), Rios (8) and Realmuto; Lauer, Wieck (7), Erlin (8), Perdomo (9) and Hedges. W_Lauer 5-4. L_Nola 6-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (9). San Diego, Machado (10), Reyes (17).